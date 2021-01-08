Gov. disputes that Georgia is last in Covid vaccines

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Gov. Brian Kemp is attacking data that shows Georgia is dead last in the country for getting the new Covid-19 vaccines out.

He says that some hospitals aren’t reporting all the shots they’ve given.

Still, the vaccine has been very sparse in northwest Georgia… with Walker County admitting some of their supply was “lost.”

Even the health department in Rome has characterized the rollout as “a meager and sporadic supply.”

Just across the state border in Tennessee, Chattanooga has distributed many more vaccines.

Georgia is actually expanding the pool of people who can get it beginning next week to anyone over 65 (and people in the 1A+ category).

But there is no indication of when local health departments will have enough vaccine for all of them.

“Our vaccine supply is slowly improving, and we’re going to begin providing immunizations to more Northwest Georgia residents and workers. Our ability to do so will still be contingent on vaccine supply.”

Your local Georgia county health department is now accepting online and direct registration from eligible residents.

You’ll be notified when the vaccine is available in your area.

Eligible individuals may register two different ways. They can call their local county health department or go to the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District website (nwgapublichealth.org) to register.

The phone numbers in each county are:

Catoosa: (706)406-2000

Chattooga: (706) 857-3471

Dade: (706) 657-4213

Murray: 706-695-4585

Walker: (706) 638-5577

Whitfield: 706-279-9600