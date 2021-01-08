FBI raid against former speaker includes local Rep. Robin Smith

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The FBI has raided the homes and offices of five politicians in Tennessee, including Hixson lawmaker Robin Smith.

They have not said why, just yet.

The targets of the investigation are former House Speaker Glen Casada, two of his aides, and two of his Republican supporters in the legislature, including Rep. Smith.

The agents served search warrants this morning at 7 AM on all five.

WTVF got photos of Casada still in his bathrobe as FBI agents entered his home in Nashville.

Agents also went into their offices in the Cordell Hull Building while officers stood guard outside.

Newschannel 5 in Nashville is reporting that agents are focusing on computers and electronic devices.

A spokesperson for Rep. Smith says they don’t know enough about the investigation yet to comment.

Current House Speaker Cameron Sexton spoke publicly about the raids this afternoon.

He says it is part of an ongoing investigation into Casada.

Sexton says those who are being investigated have been place on administrative leave.

That includes Sexton’s own interim chief of staff, Holt Whitt.

Sexton replaced Casada in the job after he was driven out of office by scandal in 2019.

Casada and his aided Cade Cothren were accused of brow-beating a student activist, which included racist and sexist text messages.

Cothren was reportedly also targeted in the raids this morning.

He resigned after the scandal.

Casada stepped down as Tennessee House Speaker but kept his seat in the legislature.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee says he is aware of the raids, but doesn’t know what they are about.

“There’s been no FBI outreach to us, but I have confidence Speaker Sexton is on top of the situation and we’ll learn more as it unfolds.”

Here is the official statement from Speaker Sexton this afternoon:

“Since becoming Speaker, I have been contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office.

I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities as their investigation continues.

On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice.”