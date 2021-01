DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department is asking for your help to find Andrew Josephy Chilinski.

The the 64 year old man is missing and may be experiencing mental problems that keep him from caring for himself.

- Advertisement -

His family says he was last seen on January first at his home on Vernon Avenue.

Mr. Chilinski is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you have seen him, please call contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.