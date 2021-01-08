Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for Pregnant women?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Many pregnant women are questioning whether or not to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Right now, there is limited data on how safe it is for them.

Officials say pregnant women are at a significantly greater risk for severe Covid-19.

Local health officials say pregnant women should get the vaccine.

“Pregnancy is a state of relative immunosuppression and certainly there have been cases of increased severity cases or an increased chance of severity of Covid-19 infection if you are pregnant. That is part of that risk benefit equation but overall i think there is very low risk of having any detrimental effects on the pregnancy,” says Dr. Jay Sizemore, Erlanger.

Health care workers suggest anyone who has questions about the vaccine to call their physician and make an educated decision.