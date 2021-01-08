ClinSearch research Company looking for Covid-19 Trial Volunteers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – ClinSearch Research Facility is in the final phase of testing out the Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine.

Health Officials say this vaccine is not like the pfizer or moderna vaccine that is currently being used.

“The big differences are that this one will not require the deep freeze. This one can be stored in a standard refrigerator that every doctors office and pharmacy has. So, the transport and distribution will be a whole lot easier once it is produced. The other difference is, that it has familiarity with other types of vaccines. It’s been used in fighting flu, HPV and hepatitis in the past,” Says Dr. Mark Mckenzie, ClinSearch.

Chattanooga resident and Vaccine trial participant says she decided to become a volunteer because she felt like it was her civic responsibility.

“Everyday I fill out a questionnaire about how I feel and if there are any side effects. That continues for at least 10 days. 21 days after i received my first injection ill be going back for my second. They will continue to monitor me for up to 2 years. I’ll have to go back to ClinSearch several times over the next several months for them to draw blood to see if i have any antibodies,” says Lee Holland, Vaccine Trial Participant

“We would like to get as many volunteers here locally as possible. The end goal is 400 subjects in this area. We want 18 years old and above. We do have some targets where we would like to enroll at least 10-20% of minorities and we would like a third of the subjects to be over the age of 65,” Says Dr. Mckenzie.

Doctors say that they are pleased with how the trial is going so far and once completed the results of this trial will be sent to the FDA for approval and possible widespread use.

If you are interested in becoming a participant, click here.