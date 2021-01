Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The 2021 Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon, one of the city’s first major sporting events of the year, has been rescheduled to November due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon will now be held the weekend of November 12-14, 2021. The race was scheduled for the weekend March 5-7.

More information about the race can be found at chattanoogamarathon.com.