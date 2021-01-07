Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 7th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After A Cold And Dry Start, We Have Yet Another Weather Maker Ahead!



This Morning: Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the early morning. It’ll be cold again with lows 30-32, and mid 20’s toward Tellico & Murphy.

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds later on Thursday with highs only in the mid & upper 40’s. Late showers will move in from the Southwest. Winds will be from the North between 5 & 10 mph.

Tonight: More showers Thursday night mixing with or changing to snow in the mountains. Most of the valley will see a cold rain with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Any snow accumulations will be light.

Extended Forecast After a few early rain or snow showers, drier later Friday with lots of clouds and highs only in the low 40’s. Partly cloudy, dry and chilly for the upcoming weekend with highs staying in the 40’s. Another weather maker may bring the area some rain or snow showers for the beginning of next week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

