Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker Transfers to Tennessee

Rick Nyman
Quarterback help may be on the way for Tennessee.
Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker announced on social media that he’s transferring to Rocky Top.

Hooker started 15 games in three seasons with the Hokies. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and accounted for 37 touchdowns. The Vols quarterback race should be wide open once again after Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout transferred.

Rick Nyman
