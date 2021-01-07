Titans and Ravens Prepare For Another Chippy Chapter on Sunday

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens meet for the second straight year in the playoffs this weekend. The clubs have a long playoff history together, and Sunday should provide another chippy chapter.

When you jaw with the other team before the kickoff, it’s a good indication you have a rivalry. The two teams exchanged words before their regular season game back in November.

Said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”We have a ton of respect for that organization and that team and what they’ve been able to do over the past couple of years. Obviously played us in some really tough games.”

Said Titans offensive lineman Roger Saffold:”The dirtier the game gets and by dirty i mean just how physical. Earning every yard. That’s what you’d like to have. You like to have those attitude games.”

Said Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell:”It’s going to be a heavyweight bout. Two good teams fighting for an opportunity to hoist a trophy.”

Luckily the Titans have a heavyweight at running back in rushing champ Derrick Henry.

Said Campbell:”I love this game of football, and it’s a great challenge. Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game, and he’s in the zone right now.”

Reporter:”You ever have him run up on top of you?”

Said Saffold:”In practice I got hit one time. Got hit one time in the back when he was running through, and I’m not going to lie, it hurt. If that’s what he’s got to do to be able to get us a first down, then who cares. We’ll take our licks.”

Hopefully neither team will take their COVID licks before Sunday.

Said Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams:”Going into Sunday with all the horses in the stable. We had people out. We had guys banged up and such. Now we have a full unit, so. I mean we’re proud of who we are and what we got.”

The Titans announced Thursday that kicker Stephen Gostkowski has come off the COVID-19 reserve list.