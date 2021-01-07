Rep. Fleischmann In Quarantine After COVID-19 Contact

(WDEF) – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is in quarantine after being in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive. Fleischmann posted Thursday morning that he is currently non-symptomatic and following CDC guidelines.

