Do you recognize Regions Bank robber in East Ridge?

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The FBI is releasing a photo of a suspect in a bank robbery in East Ridge on Wednesday.

A male suspect entered the Regions bank around 3 PM.

Investigators say he jumped the counter and went through the teller drawers himself.

They say he fired a shot behind the counter, but no one was hurt.

The suspect fled on foot into the neighborhood.

The male suspect had a thin build and was approximately 6 feet tall. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a gray toboggan, and a black face mask.

If you can identify the suspect, please call the FBI at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov , or contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725.