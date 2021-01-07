New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase By More Than 6,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee increased by more than 6,000 to 16,554. There were 10,198 in the previous week. This is the second straight week of increasing claims. Continuous claims are also on the rise with 51,816 this week; up from 45,226. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 3,229. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,442. Knox County had 616 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|October 17, 2020
|9,873
|77,740
|October 24, 2020
|7,770
|70,802
|October 31, 2020
|6,992
|64,188
|November 7, 2020
|7,221
|58,298
|November 14, 2020
|6,182
|53,976
|November 21, 2020
|6,873
|51,624
|November 28, 2020
|5,789
|46,665
|December 5, 2020
|6,886
|46,404
|December 12, 2020
|7,464
|44,215
|December 19, 2020
|7,411
|43,482
|December 26, 2020
|10,198
|45,226
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|Claims Since March 15
|980,983
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|670
|2,817
|Bradley County
|254
|875
|McMinn County
|111
|353
|Rhea County
|76
|272
|Marion County
|51
|161
|Polk County
|29
|110
|Grundy County
|19
|96
|Meigs County
|41
|102
|Bledsoe County
|12
|75
|Sequatchie County
|26
|98