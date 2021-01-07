Local Officials express horror at Capitol Attack

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – In light of Wednesday’s events that took place in the U.S. Capitol, Local officials share their opinions on the protests.

Protesters breached the nation’s capitol shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday causing congress to evacuate the building.

- Advertisement -

State Representative Yusuf Hakeem says what happened at the Capitol was unacceptable.

“I am of the opinion that if those people who instigated this breach of the capitol are not held accountable it lends itself to allow something like this to happen again,” says State Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says violence is not the answer.

“It’s disappointing, because here in the United States that is not how we resolve our differences with violence. I’m both saddened and disappointed at the same time,” says Mayor Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County.

Both officials hope peace will come in the future.