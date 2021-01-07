Lady Vols Blow Out 13th Ranked Arkansas in SEC Opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and Tennessee raced past No. 13 Arkansas 88-73. Davis had 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Vols open a 42-35 lead and Burrell had 10 in the third when they stretched the lead to 70-55. Tennessee had paused activities on Dec. 29 because of COVID issues and missed ranked opponents Texas A&M and Kentucky. Davis also had 11 rebounds for her 36th career double-double, tying former star Tamika Catchings for sixth on the Tennessee career list. Chelsea Dungee scored 30 points for Arkansas.

