Harris English Tied For the Lead After First Round of Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) – Justin Thomas shares the opening-round lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he has Dustin Johnson’s brother to thank for that. Thomas was in big trouble on the 13th hole at Kapalua when he hit into knee-high native grass. The ball looked to be lost until Austin Johnson, his brother’s caddie, found it by stepping on it. Thomas made a 40-foot par putt and was on his way to an 8-under 65. That tied him with Harris English, who chipped in for eagle on the ninth hole in his round. Johnson shot 71 in his first tournament since winning the Masters in November. English played high school golf at Baylor.

