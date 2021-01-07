UTC Mocs Assistant Football Coach Fired After Offensive Social Post

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – UTC Mocs assistant football coach Chris Malone was fired by the University after an offensive post to social media. The post was aimed at Stacey Abrams in reaction to the Georgia Senate race runoff.

Mark Wharton, Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, announced the school’s decision Thursday morning. He stated that “Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments in that post do not represent the values of our football program, our Athletics department or our University. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of the program.

My statement on the recent social media post. pic.twitter.com/fw088dl78k — Mark Wharton (@MWharton_MocsAD) January 7, 2021

Malone was in his second season of his second stint as the Mocs’ offensive line coach. He first coached for the Mocs in 2014 and 2015.

Malone posted to Twitter Tuesday night, “Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl!! You earned it!!! Hope the money is good, still not governor!”

The post was later deleted.