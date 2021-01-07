Chattanooga Softball Icon Jim Frost Dies

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
50

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga softball icon Jim Frost died Thursday morning after battling COVID-19.

Frost is most known for building the Chattanooga Mocs home softball stadium, which is named in his honor. Frost also spearheaded team sponsorships and created one of Chattanooga’s great club softball teams — the Frost Falcons. Mocs softball coach Frank Reed says it’s a tremendous loss for the softball community.

Said Freed:”It’s unmatched what he’s done. I can remember back in the day when I just had a little team with my daughter playing and his daughters playing and we became friends. Even taking it to another level with sponsoring teams, so anybody and everybody knows about Jim Frost and what he’s done. His legacy is you know unparalleled to a lot of things that people have done here at Chattanooga softball.”

