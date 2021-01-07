Auburn Adds Mike Bobo and Derek Mason to Football Staff

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
16

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn’s Bryan Harsin has hired former head coaches as his coordinators, bringing in Mike Bobo to run the offense Derek Mason to lead the defense. The hiring of Bobo was announced first on Thursday and then Mason was announced as the defensive coordinator later in the day. Bobo is a former head coach at Colorado State and Mountain West rival of Harsin, who coached at Bowie State before being hired by the Tigers. Mason was the head coach at Vanderbilt before he was fired late in the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHarris English Tied For the Lead After First Round of Sentry Tournament of Champions
Next articleTitans and Ravens Prepare For Another Chippy Chapter on Sunday
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.