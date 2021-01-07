4 wheeler repair leads to Birchwood house fire

BIRCHWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Birchwood home went up in flames Thursday night.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department got the call to a home on Gamble Road around 9:45.

The fire started in the garage but quickly spread to the rest of the home.

Fire officials called for additional trucks when they learned the nearest fire hydrant was 2 miles away.

They have ruled the fire as accidental.

They say a the family’s teenage son was working on his four-wheeler when a spark ignited the fuel.

They say it didn’t take long for the flames to engulf the garage and then the home.

No one was hurt in the fire.