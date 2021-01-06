Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 6th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Quiet For Wednesday, But Changes For The Second Half Of The Week!



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and continued cool for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50. Some clouds and not as cold Wednesday night with lows in the low 30’s.

Extended Forecast: Increasing clouds Thursday with showers becoming likely late in the day with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain may mix with some snow, especially in the mountains with lows in the 30’s. After a few early rain or snow showers, drier later Friday with highs only in the low 40’s. Some sunshine, dry and chilly for the upcoming weekend with highs staying in the 40’s..

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

