Vols Hold on to Beat Arkansas 79-74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute as the No. 9 Volunteers pulled out a 79-74 victory over Arkansas. John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14. Fulkerson scored seven of Tennessee’s first nine points of the second half. About four minutes into the final period the Vols had erased their seven-point halftime deficit and tied the game at 42. Jamie Notae finished with 19 points to lead four players in double figures for the Razorbacks.

