Tennessee announces COVID-19 vaccine eligibility tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials have set up an online tool that helps people figure out when they will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Bill Lee’s office announced the initiative Tuesday as the state reported more than 169,000 Tennesseans have been vaccinated with their first dose so far. The online tool involves filling out a form with questions about age, county, type of employment, health conditions and other risk factors. The website lets people opt in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase. It provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level. The website can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.

