Sen. Blackburn & Loeffler reverse their electoral college challenge

But tonight on the Senate floor, she said “The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”
“The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect — the sanctity of the American democratic process.”
“There is no excuse for the events that took place in these chambers today, and I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again.”