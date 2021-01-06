Sen. Blackburn & Loeffler reverse their electoral college challenge

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Two of our Republican Senators backed down Wednesday night in their challenge to the electoral votes.
Both Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee and Kelly Loeffler from Georgia were very public with their plans to challenge the electoral vote today.
But after the Capitol building take-over, they have both changed their minds.
Sen. Blackburn tweeted tonight “I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results.”
On the demonstrators today, she said “You should be ashamed of yourself.”
Senator Loeffler told her supporters last night in Atlanta that she was headed to Washington today to support the President’s electoral challenge.

But tonight on the Senate floor, she said “The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”

“The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect — the sanctity of the American democratic process.”

“There is no excuse for the events that took place in these chambers today, and I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again.”