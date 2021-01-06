Rep. Fleischmann describes Capitol chaos today

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says he is safe after the capitol building was rushed today in Washington.

Demonstrators took over the building and lawmakers were evacuated as they were holding the electoral confirmation of the vote.

The Senate will resume that ceremony tonight.

Congressman Fleischmann is one of the Tennessee Republican lawmakers who planned to challenge the electoral vote today.

But he does not link the Republican actions to the take-over, saying “I don’t know what is motivating these people.”

Rep. Fleischmann called for the protest to end and the arrest of the people responsible.

“I will always condemn violence, whether it comes from the right, the left, the center… it’s an intolerable situation.”