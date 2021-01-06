Ossoff wins Ga. Senate seat, gives Dems control

(AP) – Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff election. His victory gives Democrats control of the Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency. Democrats needed to win both of Georgia’s Senate runoff elections on Tuesday to claim the Senate majority. The 33-year-old Ossoff defeated 71-year-old Republican David Perdue, who held the seat for the past six years and had the strong support of President Donald Trump. In the other Senate race, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. With the two Democratic victories, the Senate will have a 50-50 seat split between the parties. But the vice president casts tie-breaking votes, and that will be Democrat Kamala Harris.

