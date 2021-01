Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site closed down the line after all of its doses had been allotted. The decision occurred at 6:03 am Wednesday morning.

All available doses were allotted to those already in line, which reached the intersection of Amnicola Highway and the Power Exchange Center at Lake Junior.

There has been no announcement on when the next round of vaccinations will be available.