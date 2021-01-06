Former Senator Bob Corker on Capitol Take-Over

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Bob Corker had pointed comments today on who to blame for the Capitol building takeover in Washington on Tuesday.

“Like all Americans, I am horrified. And I think people have been able to see the true character of our President today.”

The former U.S. Senator says President Trump’s actions caused today’s events.

He also blames Republican lawmakers who are supporting his challenge of the vote.

Of course, the former Senator has feuded with the President for awhile now.

The two were allies after Donald Trump won the nomination in 2016, with Corker being considered as a possible vice-presidential nominee and Secretary of State.

But he got neither job.

And their relationship became combative when Senator Corker publicly criticized foreign policy moves by the President.

Corker decided not to run for re-election and was eventually replace by Sen. Marsha Blackburn.