Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 5th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cool But Dry Next Couple Of Days, & Changes For Late In The Week!



This Morning: Expect a few clouds through the morning. Temperatures not nearly as cold, with only a few sprinkles or spotty showers possible, and lows closer to 50.

This Afternoon: Morning clouds will give way to lots of afternoon sunshine. It’ll remain dry and seasonably cool with highs near 51.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold again for Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and continued cool for Wednesday with highs around 50. Some clouds and not as cold Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30’s.

Extended Forecast: Increasing clouds Thursday with showers becoming likely late in the day with highs in the upper 40’s. Rain likely Thursday night ending Friday morning, possibly changing to some snow in the mountains before ending with highs Friday in the 40’s. Mostly sunny, dry and chilly for the upcoming weekend.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

