Walker County receives first round of Covid-19 vaccines

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
4

WALKER COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – The Georgia department of public health confirms that walked county has now received its first shipment of the covid-19 vaccine

Officials confirm walker county did not receive their vaccines on time and they are still working to figure out as to why.

Spokesperson for the Northwest health district says they received the first shipment yesterday and have begun vaccinating first responders.

“I certainly think this brings peace of mind to a certain extent but we do not want to lose focus on what our day to day goal is. We still need to socially distance the best we can, wear a mask and keeping safe as best we can until there has been enough time for more people to receive the vaccine,” says Fire Chief Blake Hodge, Walker County Fire Department

The health department anticipates more glitches in the vaccine roll out process.

