Tips on how to wait your turn for vaccine in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Getting the Covid-19 vaccine has been an all-day ordeal for the few people who qualify.

On Wednesday, the Health Department will have another 1000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to hand out.

To qualify, you must fit into the 1a1 or 1a2 category, plus your last name must start with a letter between L-Z. Or anyone 75 years or older who is a resident of Hamilton County.

But that’s just the beginning.

The shots begin at 9 AM and continue until they are out.

But some people on Tuesday reported being in line all day.

So here are some survival tips from officials:

*The line forms early. Plan to be in your vehicle for multiple hours.

*Bring the appropriate documentation.

*Arrive with a full tank of gas.

*Use the restroom and eat before arriving.

*Bring snacks and a bottle of water.

*Wear a mask if you leave your car to use the restroom.

*Wear a mask while receiving the vaccine.

*Wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Important Traffic Tips:

— Drive to Chattanooga State’s main entrance (4501 Amnicola Hwy) to get in line

— The line may go out Amnicola Highway, but will be cut off at Lake Junior before it can back up Highway 153. Traffic officers will force you to move on.

Documentation Needed:

Proof of eligibility can be a document showing current address, work ID, badge, letter or email from your employer, or a pay stub. You must prove your residency in Hamilton County.

No appointment is necessary.