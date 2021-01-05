National Title Game Still Set For Monday Despite Covid Issues at Ohio State

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night. AL.com is reporting that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems related to COVID-19 that could force the game to be delayed. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed those discussions to The Associated Press. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season and plan to play Monday in suburban Miami.

