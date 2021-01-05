Nashville mayor in quarantine after wife contracts virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced that he would be in quarantine after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Tuesday news release, Laura Cooper is not exhibiting any symptoms.

The mayor’s office did not disclose whether he had tested negative or how long he would be in quarantine.

There were about 1,221 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

One in every 152 people in Tennessee tested positive in the past week.

