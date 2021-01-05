Mocs Still Not Ready to Allow Fans at Home Athletic Games

Rick Nyman
UTC athletic director Mark Wharton announced on Tuesday that the university will continue with their policy of not allowing fans at Mocs home athletic games in January. Chattanooga did not allow any fans during the month of December either. It’s a COVID safety precaution.

Said Wharton in the update:”I wanted to take a moment to update everyone on the status of fans at home events for the month of January. After consulting with our University leadership and ongoing discussions with our COVID-19 task force, we will not be able to welcome back fans to our events at this time.

We are encouraged by the introduction of the vaccine to Hamilton County, but we do not feel it is appropriate to open our venues to spectators at this time. This is a situation we continue to monitor, with the hopes of adjusting our policies as it improves.

I am excited for the opportunity to have you all back to McKenzie Arena, Maclellan Gym, Finley Stadium or any of our other great venues, when the time is right.  Until then, I encourage you to check the schedule pages for your favorite teams on GoMocs.com for ways to follow the Mocs.

Most of our home events broadcast on ESPN+, which is a great way to watch the games/matches. I will give another update at the end of the month to determine how we will handle the remainder of our winter sports’ seasons and the start of our spring schedules.

We appreciate your patience and continued support during this time and I look forward to cheering on our Mocs in a packed house soon.”

