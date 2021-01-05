Mocs Eboni Williams Claims SoCon Player of the Week Honors…Again

(soconsports.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break.

Williams, from Hoover, Ala., led the Mocs in the win over the Lions, scoring a team-high 17 points and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds in Chattanooga’s nonconference finale. The preseason all-conference selection tied her season-high with three steals and dished out two assists.

The Mocs are 5-4 on the year and on a three-game win streak. UTC opens conference play on Jan. 9, hosting ETSU at The McKenzie Arena at 2:00 p.m. Follow all the action online at GoMocs.com.

Also nominated: Mykia Dowdell (ETSU), Tierra Hodges (Furman), Jaron Dougherty (Mercer), Khalis Khan (UNCG), Katie Allen (Samford) and Lilly Hatton (Wofford).

2020-21 SoCon Women’s Basketball Players of the Week presented by GEICO

Dec. 1 – Shauntai Battle, Sr., G/F, Samford

Dec. 8 – Tate Walters, Fr., G, Furman

Dec. 15 – Jaron Dougherty, Jr., F, Mercer

Dec. 22 – Eboni Williams, Jr., F, Chattanooga

Jan. 5 – Eboni Williams, Jr., F, Chattanooga