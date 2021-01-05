McCallie Announces Postponement of Athletic Events For Two Weeks

The McCallie School announced on Tuesday that they were canceling many of their athletic events over the next two weeks.

The following scheduled events have been cancelled or postponed, and some will be made up at later dates:

Jan. 5, Varsity basketball vs. Calhoun (Ga.)

Jan. 8, Varsity basketball vs. Walker Valley

Jan. 12, Varsity basketball vs. Red Bank

Jan. 14, Varsity swimming vs. Dalton

Jan. 15, Varsity basketball vs. Baylor

Jan. 16, Varsity wrestling vs. Father Ryan and MBA

Jan. 18, Varsity basketball vs. Boyd Buchanan