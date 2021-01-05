Hamilton Co. Schools extend virtual learning another week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has extended remote learning for next week.

They report the current Phase Tracker level is at 1.03% with an average of 500 new cases reported Monday and Tuesday in Hamilton County.

The remote learning schedule continues January 11th-15th. They will make the decision for the next week on Tuesday.

School leaders had already planned on remote learning when the new semester begins on Wednesday.

“We are hopeful we will be able to welcome our students back on campus soon, but the district is also committed to protecting the health and safety of our students and staff.”