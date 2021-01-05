Georgia announces first case of new Covid-19 variant

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced the state’s first case of the Covid-19 variant B.1.1.7.

The victim is an 18-year old male who hasn’t traveled.

But they aren’t saying what city he is in.

This is the more contagious variant of the virus first identified in the U.K.

But health officials say there is no evidence at this point that it is harder on individuals or more deadly.

“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” said

DPH Commissioner Katheen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H.

“Even as we begin roll out of a COVID19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”