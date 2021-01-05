Former Cleveland Standout Jacobi Wood Making Early Impact at Belmont

Rick Nyman
Cleveland high school basketball star Jacobi Wood won the state’s Mr. Basketball award last season, and he looks like a Mr. Basketball standout so far in college.
Wood is having a dynamic freshman season at Belmont in Nashville.

It didn’t take long for Jacobi Wood to make an impact in college.
First game. He led Belmont in scoring. Wood poured in 21 points in a win over Howard.
Said Wood:”I really don’t think it was a surprise. Just me like realizing like you can really do this. I was thinking to myself. Everybody’s first game was like everybody is nervous out there. But like after those first four minutes, it was back into business. Back in the game. It was just good for me to realize that I can actually have an impact on this team.”
Reporter:”What do the coaches there at Belmont told you that they like about your game so far?”
Said Wood:”Just me being able to control the game. Creating my own shot. Playing with a high IQ. Chip on my shoulder as well. Just doing the little things and just trying to do everything to be a team player.”
Shooters gonna shoot. Wood might wonder if that phrase was coined at Belmont.
Said Wood:”We shoot a lot. A ton of shots as a team in practice. Taking like a fast pace with the shot. Being able to create it quicker, so you can’t get it blocked off. I mean we’ve worked on that a lot. I try to get my jump shot off quicker as well.”
The quick shot is working.
Wood is averaging nearly 13 points a game, and he has twice been named the OVC freshman of the week.
Said Wood:”It’s a great accomplishment. I mean I’m still working to just try to get as many as I can. I just look at those as little things and just worry about winning with the team and trying to get to the tournament.”
Just eleven games into his college career, and Wood appears to have a unique trait for a freshman. Confidence.
Said Wood:”I just knew just being me and just always sticking to what I do I can always be productive for any team that I play for. I mean that’s what I’m doing here.”

Rick Nyman
