How Covid Relief Bill will help local entertainment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The latest roll out of the coronavirus relief package could help local theater companies stay afloat this year.

The ‘Save Our Stages Act’ will provide up to 12 million dollars in grants to each eligible venue.

The grant is meant to take care of payroll, rent, utilities, and PPE equipment.

The Tivoli shut their doors in March of 2020.

The grant money can spark a strong comeback.

Tivoli Foundation director Nick Wilkinson tells us “It would allow us to hit the ground running when this is all over -start planning for the aftermath of the pandemic.”

“Hopefully sometime this summer or fall. One thing that I think people really need right now is something to look forward to and I think shows at the Tivoli and the Walker Theater as well as a beautiful restored Tivoli are those things.”