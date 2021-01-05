Bud’s under investigation for New Year’s Eve events

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County authorities are investigating a popular local bar, after the County Health Department received several complaints.
Photos taken on New Year’s Eve appear to folks at Bud’s Sports Bar not wearing masks.
Neither Bud’s nor the Hamilton County Attorney’s office were available for comment, but it marks the second occasion that the Health Department had to take legal action against a business – the first being Ed’s Supply Company back in September.
The mask mandate states that violations by businesses or individuals is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor.