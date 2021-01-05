Bud’s under investigation for New Year’s Eve events

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County authorities are investigating a popular local bar, after the County Health Department received several complaints.

Photos taken on New Year’s Eve appear to folks at Bud’s Sports Bar not wearing masks.

- Advertisement -

Neither Bud’s nor the Hamilton County Attorney’s office were available for comment, but it marks the second occasion that the Health Department had to take legal action against a business – the first being Ed’s Supply Company back in September.

The mask mandate states that violations by businesses or individuals is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor.