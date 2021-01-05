Bryce Thompson and Ty Chandler Leaving Rocky Top

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has declared early for the NFL draft, saying he feels ready for the challenge as he tries to fulfill his lifelong dream. Thompson announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback from Irmo, South Carolina, started 28 of 31 games and has eight career interceptions. Two of those came this season, and Thompson also forced two fumbles. He is tied for the school record with eight others with three interceptions against UAB in 2019. He finished the season with a one-handed interception returned for a touchdown in a win at Vanderbilt.

Vols running back Ty Chandler also announced he was entering the transfer portal. Chandler rushed for over 2,000 yards during his career on Rocky Top.

mm
Rick Nyman
