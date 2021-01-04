Wreck victim trapped in crash overnight in freezing temps

APISON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rescuers don’t know yet how long a man was out in the elements after a crash sometime in the early morning hours.

But the Tri-Community Volunteers got the call just after 8AM.

They found the victim with their arm trapped under the back tires of a box truck on Weatherly Switch Road in the Apison area, near the Bradley County line.

The family called the fire department after learning about the wreck.

He was last seen around 2AM.

Rescuers stabilized the truck, then used air bags to lift it off of the victim.

The patient was taken to the hospital with an arm injury and hypothermia because of the freezing conditions.

(photos from Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Dept.)