Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – January 4th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Freezing Start to the First Official Week of 2021!



Monday morning temperatures will be cold and brisk near the upper 20’s and low 30’s across the valley, but calm winds and dry conditions – so no wind chill expected. Monday afternoon will turn mild with temperatures near the mid to upper 50’s and mostly sunny skies. Towards the evening, expect some increased cloud cover and a few sprinkles after midnight into Tuesday morning.

Due to the clouds and moisture, Tuesday morning temperatures will be warmer near the low 40’s and a few areas of patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures will linger near the lower 50’s with partly cloudy skies and a chance for wintry mix towards the eastern parts of Monroe county and the northern part of Cherokee county. As a cold front passes, temperatures will rapidly drop and by Wednesday morning, be near the upper 20’s.

Extended Forecast: A cloudy and cool outlook for Wednesday with showers back in the forecast by Thursday afternoon.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

