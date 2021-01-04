Walker County Board of Elections prepares for Georgia Senate Runoff

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia- Another large part of the Georgia Senate Runoff is the polls and the work that goes into setting poll sites up.

Walker County Director of Elections Danielle Montgomery said poll workers have been coming in throughout Monday and picking up supplies for Tuesday’s runoff.

She said although it likely wont reach the presidential turnout, the level of turnover expected is very unusual for a runoff.

“Not necessarily because of the races but, because of the amount of turnout for the runoff. It’s been a rather large turn out for a runoff, we’re not at November‘s numbers but, for a runoff it’s been exceptionally busy,” said Montgomery.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 am until 7 pm.