U.S. Attorney BJay Pak resigns after President calls him “never-Trumper”

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – A U.S. Attorney who President Trump denograted in his phone call with Brad Raffensperger, resigned on Monday.

The President called “BJay” Pak a “never-Trumper” in the phone conversation that was leaked over the weekend.

But the President actually nominated Pak for his job prosecuting cases in northwest Georgia in 2017.

Pak was a Republican state lawmaker before joining the U.S. attorney’s office.

His family immigrated to the United States from South Korea when he was just 9 years old.

In his official news release announcing his immediate resignation, Pak did not address why he was leaving.

But the online news site that first reported it quoted a memo on Monday citing “unforseen circumstances.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.