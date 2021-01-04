Titans Gear Up For Another Showdown With Baltimore

Rick Nyman
The Tennessee Titans are division champs again for the first time in 12 years.
Now they have to saddle up against a familiar foe in the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens.

It wasn’t easy, but the Titans clinched the division title by banking home a game winning field to beat Houston 41-38. Then again, winning close games has been the Titans MO this season. They’re 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or less.
Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”I think we try not to panic. We try not to panic. I think we work on executing situations in practice. Credit to the players for having faith and be able to finish close games, which seem to be in the National Football League.”
Now Tennessee hosts Baltimore to open the playoffs.
It’ll be the third meeting in a calendar year against the Ravens.
Said Vrabel:”You know it’s always hard to play to prepare for a good football team. Just have to dial in stuff that we need to improve on from the last couple of games.”
Of course Tennessee upset the Ravens last January in the divisional playoff round, so maybe the Ravens are looking for payback?
Said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh:”Yeah I think we’re just focused on the game. Really previous games have little bearing. Well we are playing our best football of the year for sure. Whether we are peaking or not remains to be seen. So we’ll see.”
The Titans will be at home, but will it be home field advantage since the crowd won’t be a factor?
Said Vrabel:”I think it’s an idea that you earned it. You earned the right to play games at home. That you don’t have to travel. You don’t have to come in and get going on a Saturday at one o’clock to get out to the airport. That you can be here and prepare.”

The Titans and Ravens kick at 1pm Sunday from Nissan Stadium.

Rick Nyman
