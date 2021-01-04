Sec. Raffensperger refutes President’s claims in phone call

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia election officials called today “anti-disinformation Monday.”

They attacked claims made by President Trump on twitter and on the phone about voter fraud in Georgia.

- Advertisement -

The entire phone call between the President and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from Saturday was leaked over the weekend.

In the recording the President asked the Secretary to “find 11,780 votes” and overturn the election results.

Elections coordinator Gabriel Sterling started the day with a press conference in which he said “This is all easily, provably false. Yet, the president persists” as he listed the false claims.

Also on Monday, two Democratic members of Congress asked the FBI to open a criminal investigation into the phone call, saying the President was pressuring an election official.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talked about the phone call on the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell tonight.

He addressed the comments on election fraud, who was responsible for the lack of Republican absentee votes and should Georgians trust the vote on Tuesday.