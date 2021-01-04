Falcons Interview Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh For Coaching Job

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their vacant head coaching position on the first day of the offseason. Each interview was conducted remotely. Atlanta’s interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed on Friday. Morris went 4-7, completing a 4-12 season after coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start. The Falcons closed the season just as they started with five consecutive losses. They set a season high for points allowed in Sunday’s 44-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

