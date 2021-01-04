Chattanoogan wins $50,000 Powerball

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One lucky Chattanoogan is 50 thousand dollars richer.

The lucky person won Saturday night’s drawing by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at Browns Ferry Food Mart in Lookout Mountain.

The store says that they sell a lot of winning tickets.

Laxyank Patel says, “This is a lucky store. We get a lot of winners. The other day, somebody hit $1,000. So, it’s pretty common and we hear about it today that somebody hit $50,000 that was even more exciting.”

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $410 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, January 6.

The winner’s name has not been announced yet.

