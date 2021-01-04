Brady throws for 4 TDs, Bucs pull away from Falcons 44-27

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in helping the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons. The victory means the Bucs will face the NFC East champion on the road in the club’s first postseason game in 13 years. It may have come with a steep cost, though. Star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

